President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the international community that the current political crisis in Liberia will be resolved constitutionally while urging all parties to exercise patience as they await the verdict of the Supreme Court in that country.

He made the disclosure while receiving the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe, who is also the current Chairman of ECOWAS, at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

President Buhari expressed hope that the outcome of Liberia’s Supreme Court verdict would be acceptable to all contenders in order to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

On the political situation in Guinea Bissau, the President told the ECOWAS Chairman that the leading political actors in the country should agree to a resolution and a transition that would pave way for elections next year.

In his remarks, the ECOWAS Chairman said he had to meet with President Buhari on a number of challenges facing the West African region, and seek his counsel on the best way to resolve the issues.