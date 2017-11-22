- Advertisement -

Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, has revealed why All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader, Bola Tinubu, is still relevant in politics.

The monarch said Tinubu’s stubbornness has made him last long, adding that the APC leader cannot be waved aside in Nigerian politics.

Speaking in Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday, Akiolu said “Tinubu’s stubbornness made him to be the last man standing during the onslaught of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South West.”

The monarch, who lauded Tinubu for his efforts in building Lagos, also maintained that State cannot be taken away from the APC.

The monarch also hailed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s performance, saying that the foundation laid by Tinubu in the state is being built upon by his successors.

“I am his (Tinubu) father and the father for all and I will continue to be their father.

“I don’t hide my feelings, nobody can take away Lagos from APC. At the federal level all hands need to be on deck.”