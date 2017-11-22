- Advertisement -

A member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to dialogue with members of the Boko Haram sect.

Iwuanyanwu said this remains the only way out of the impasse.

Addressing a delegation of Muslim Students Association of Nigeria, who conferred on him a Peace Ambassador Award at his residence yesterday in Abuja, Iwuanyanwu said Buhari has averted Nigeria’s division by bringing Boko Haram down.

“I want to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for the success his government has recorded against the insurgency in the country. But at this point, the federal government should find out why these people are really fighting because they are Nigerians.

“The government should dialogue with them because the dialogue is a way of addressing the problem. These people are Nigerians so get them and talk to them with a view to changing their mindset because you can’t chase them away from Nigeria.”

While expressing support for the Buhari anti-corruption war, he said even though successive administrations fought corruption, “President Buhari made it a major issue because I have seen monumental fraud exposed by this government.

“So, what Buhari needs is support from those working with him, remember that one man cannot run a government.

“People who have been talking about the disintegration of Nigeria did not know what they are talking about. Don’t talk about balkanization of the country because those calling for disintegration of the country simply want you to continue to fight border war”