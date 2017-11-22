- Advertisement -

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government has concluded plan to engage 300, 000 unemployed graduates for the second phase of its N-Power programme.

Osinbajo stated this, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during the official launch of the state branch of the Government Enterprising and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) and MSME One-Stop Shop programmes organised by the federal government in collaboration with the Bank of Industry for traders, artisans and other medium and small-scale business operators

Osinbajo said that the 300,000 would be employed to make the beneficiaries 500,000 having had 200,000 engaged previously.

The Vice President explained that the government came up with the idea of the GEEP and MSME One-Stop Shop programme to make it easier for those who run medium or small-scale enpterprises to access loan and operate without encumbrances.

He said that the One-Stop Short facility would provide services of regulatory agencies like National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control as explained that the facility would operate as a centre for making enquiries on manufacturing and operation of businesses.

- Advertisement -

Osinbajo who described Nigerian youths as the most vibrant in the world said that the administration of President Buhari is committed to empowerments of the youths.

The Vice President, noting that over 300,00 loans have already been given through the GEEP scheme, disclosed that the government targeted one million beneficiaries across the country

Said he, “With GEEP market money, the idea is to be able to give to at least a million people market women and artisians, some type of credit that will assist them in their business. It is not free money. It money for business, we expect it, paid back as you go along so that we can give you more credit and we can expand the credit base.”

He lauded kwara government on its development of small and medium-scale programme saying the state is one of those where the programme is most promoted in the country.

The Vice President who said the state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, laid a solid foundation for SMEs, assured that the the Federal Government would continue to support the state on the programme

Governor Ahmed, in his address, hailed the Federal Government for improving welfare of the masses through the programme and advised traders artisans and others that may benefit from the programme in the state in the state make use of the opportunity judiciously.