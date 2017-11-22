- Advertisement -

Amnesty International (AI) has revealed that no fewer than 375 civilians have been killed between January and November 2017 in various attacks carried out by members of the Boko Haram sect.

The group was reacting to Tuesday’s morning bombing at a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State.

In a statement on Tuesday, AI Nigeria Director Osai Ojigho lamented the attack that killed at least 59 people.

He said, “Today’s attack appears to be yet another example of Boko Haram’s continued unlawful disregard for human life.”

“Boko Haram must immediately stop the targeting of civilians and must be held accountable for all the atrocities it has committed, including the use of children for suicide missions.

“Nigerian police have confirmed to us that 50 people have been confirmed dead so far following the early morning suicide attack at the mosque in Mubi in Adamawa State.

“This is the deadliest attack on civilians by the militant group since the start of the year, It is deplorable that the attack was launched at a time when civilians were congregating for dawn prayers.”

- Advertisement -

Ojigho said since 2010 Amnesty International has been documenting human rights abuses and serious violations of international humanitarian law by Boko Haram that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“This year Boko Haram has killed 357 civilians during 55 attacks in northeastern Nigeria. The deadliest month was in August, when the militant group killed 100 people, followed by November, with 76 people killed already,” he added.

“While no group has claimed responsibility for this today’s deadly attack, it bears all the hallmarks of the Boko Haram atrocities documented over the years by Amnesty International.

“This wanton and deliberate targeting of civilians must end. All parties to the ongoing conflict in northeast Nigeria, including Boko Haram, are bound by the rules of international humanitarian law, which explicitly prohibits any direct attacks against civilians and civilian objects.”