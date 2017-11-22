- Advertisement -

The U.S. has condemned the suicide attack at a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa, which killed no fewer than 50 people and injured several others.

The U.S. Department of State, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Ms Heather Nauert, described the blast as a terrorist attack.

The U.S. extended its sincere condolences to the Nigerian people and the families of the victims killed in the attack.

“That the victims were targeted and killed in a place of worship demonstrates yet again the brutal nature of the terrorists whose sole aim is to threaten the peace and security of Nigerian citizens.

“Such ruthless attacks on innocent civilians only serve to strengthen our resolve towards meeting these threats in cooperation with our Nigerian and regional partners.”

The blast happened during early morning prayers at the Madina mosque in the Unguwar Shuwa area of Mubi.

The Adamawa Police Command confirmed that death toll from the Tuesday attack had risen to 50.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Othman Abubakar, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Abubakar said that a young boy was responsible for the blast which occurred during the early morning prayer.

“We have 50 dead and we are now trying to get the exact number of those injured,” Abubakar said.

NAN reports that the attack happened in Dazala area of Mubi town in Adamawa on Tuesday around 5 a.m. when Muslims were observing the early morning prayer.

The incident was the first in three years since the liberation of Mubi town from Boko Haram insurgents in 2014.