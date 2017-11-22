- Advertisement -

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that grooming Nigerian children to compete with their counterparts across the globe, especially arming them with skills and knowledge to meet the peculiar demands of a globalised society would be the best legacy the country can bequeath her children.

Governor Obaseki said this in commemoration of Universal Children’s Day, marked every November 20, by the United Nations.

Recall that November 20 is important for a couple of reasons in the United Nations System. It is the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child, and on the same date in 1989, the assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The governor said that the theme for this year’s celebration, “It’s a #kidstakeover,” points to the imperative of providing for children opportunities and allowing them the right to express themselves in all sphere of life.

According to him, “As we mark this day, it is important to understand the delicate situation the child in Nigeria lives. In the nearest future, they would be competing with children who have been exposed to the best of cutting-edge technology. With the world morphing into a global village, it is not impossible to have every kid exposed to same opportunities.

“It is with this thinking that we have embarked on a holistic policy reform to reposition the basic education system in Edo State. We do not want our children to compete with their counterparts in Nigeria; we want to make them global citizens.”