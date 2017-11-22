- Advertisement -

The General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has said it will take sincerity and uprightness for Nigeria to overcome her economic woes.

He spoke at a programme, tagged, ‘Soaring on Eagle Wings,’ held at the University of Lagos on Sunday. It was organised by International Friendship League.

IFL is a non-denominational fellowship of leaders in the private and public sectors of the economy. They are brought together under a platform to interact and find ways to promote family, business, and national building.

Kumuyi said Nigeria would overcome all her challenges if “we all focus our collective efforts in the pursuit of God rather than materialism.”

The presiding pastor, who was represented by the moderator, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Lagos Chapter, Pastor Bayo Oyeyemi, said for Nigeria to stand out in the global sphere, Christ must be the focus.

“Righteousness exalts a nation and sin is a reproach. Nigeria must move in that light of righteousness to attain excellence. Nigeria has since maintained a positive climate for business to strive which comes as a result of God’s provision for us; hence, our management of the economy, both human and material resources, must respond to the rule, law and values God has provided for the interest of common good of the society. We must live righteously, shun sin and trust God to enable us to establish a unified and firm Nigeria,”

He, however, affirmed that despite the global economic situation, “Nigeria will soar on eagle wings.”

Earlier, the Chairman, Planning Committee, IFL, Pastor Teju Bolujoko, had identified ‘bad footprint’ as a factor militating against national growth.

He urged Nigerians in the private and public sectors of the economy to be role models and leave noticeable footprints for posterity.