The troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested seven suspected kidnappers in Omoku, Rivers State, after invading a shrine in the area.

It was learnt that the suspects were nabbed by the 6 Division of the army on Monday after a tip-off that a kidnappers’ shrine was being operated by one Johnson, aka Don Waney.

It was gathered that there was a gun battle between the troops and the kidnappers, during which some of them reportedly escaped with injuries.

The troops, however, arrested seven suspects, including two ladies, while the gang leader reportedly evaded arrest.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations and 6 Division Spokesperson, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, who confirmed the arrest, said efforts were on to arrest Johnson and other fleeing members.

He said, “The troops recovered a number of items at the camp and the shrines, including 10 human skulls, human bones, two AK-47 rifles, 1 General Purpose Machine Gun, 18 AK-47 rifle magazines and four pairs of military camouflage.

“We thank the residents of Omoku for the timely information and ask for their support to rid our area of militants, illegal oil dealers and kidnappers.”