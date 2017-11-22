- Advertisement -

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, describes the murder of not less than 50 persons by a suicide bomber in Mubi, Adamawa State, on Tuesday as a heart-rending crime against human liberty.

A press statement by Atiku Media Office quoted the former vice president as having received news of the Mubi attack with sadness.

According to the statement: “For a community that is healing and rebuilding after severe devastation by terrorists in recent past, a yet another suicide bomb attack that claims scores of human lives is an attack on humanity and the liberty that it guarantees.

“Terrorists seek to instill fears, but through our collective courage and determination we shall triumph. We must ensure that liberty trumps fears and domination.

“By being vigilant and through a collaborative team spirit between the civic public and the security apparatus we must fight for liberty. We are all soldiers of liberty. Our strength lies in the fact that we fight for a good cause and we shall fight together till we are safe.”

While harping on the need to greater emphasis on intelligence gathering, the former vice president notes that respective homes are the take-off points in the fight to flush out terrorism from a community as parents must get full information about the activities of their wards and children.

“Terrorists are representatives of dark and evil forces. Parents and guardians must ensure that their children and wards do not get enlisted by these criminal agents of darkness.”

The former vice-president asks relevant government authorities to provide succor to the bereaved families and give adequate healthcare provision to the wounded victims of the attack.