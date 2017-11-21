- Advertisement -

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has expressed its support for the initiatives aimed at reforming critical institutions in the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration of Edo State.

The institute said that in addition to creating thousands of jobs, the initiatives are supporting the implementation of World Bank projects in the state.

The 53rd President of ICAN, Alhaji Ismaila Muhammadu Zakari, gave the vote of confidence when he led a delegation of the Institute on a courtesy visit to the Edo State Government in Benin City, on Tuesday.

Zakari said the prompt release of Edo financial reports on the SEEFOR project being executed by the World Bank and the prompt payment of salaries by the state government were commendable.

“The World Bank implementation team has ranked Edo high in terms of SEEFOR implementation. We commend the state government for approving the sum of N500 million as counterpart funds for the Edo SEEFOR project. This will fast-track infrastructural development in the state,” Zakari said.

The ICAN president noted that going by the developmental strides of the present administration in Edo State, the institute was ready to contribute ideas that would boost job creation in the state.

He explained that ICAN has designed a mechanism called ICAN Accountability Index to assess the performance of governments or the public sector, and expressed optimism that the Edo State government would rank high going by its numerous initiatives aimed at reforming its institutions.

In his response, Governor Obaseki said his administration is putting systems in place to ensure that government processes remain transparent.

“In terms of making our local government councils self-sustaining, 15 out of the 18 LGAs in the state can pay their workers’ salaries and we believe that in three months’ time the remaining three will be able to do same,” he said.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq, said his administration appreciates the role of ICAN in achieving its goals and has a good number of ICAN members as workers in the state.

Obaseki assured of more collaborations with the institute in the government’s resolve to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.