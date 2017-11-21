- Advertisement -

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has suspended the sale of the 2018 application forms earlier scheduled to commence on Wednesday, November 22.

The spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, said this in a press statement on Tuesday evening.

He noted that the postponement was due to the delay in meeting the agreed deadline by the publisher of the compulsory reading text meant for prospective candidates for the 2018 UTME.

The board said the publisher had promised to deliver all the texts on or before the November, 7, 2017.

“As at close of work today, the publisher had not provided the 1.8 million copies required and this development painfully forced to the Board to shift the date from Wednesday 22nd November, 2017 to a date to be announced soon.

”JAMB said it regrets all inconvenience occasioned by this postponement as it is working round the clock to announce a new date soon”, the statement said.

- Advertisement -

According to the board, candidates are urged to visit its website to familiarise themselves with the brochure before the commencement of the sale of the application documents.

“The brochure has been placed on the Board’s website so as to enable candidates study it and avoid some of the mistakes associated with filling the application documents. Understanding the process will not only help the candidates fill the form smoothly but will also brightened their chances of getting admission”, it said.

It was earlier reported that the Registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede, said the sale of application documents will commence on November 22 and end on January 22, 2018.

The board had also proposed March 9 to 17 as the date for the examination taking into cognisance dates of other public examination.