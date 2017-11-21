- Advertisement -

No fewer than 30 herdsmen have been allegedly killed by suspected youths in Kikan community in Numan local government area of Adamawa State.

Police in the state said the herdsmen were gruesomely murdered.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Othman Abubakar, told journalists that the state command has commenced investigation.

He disclosed that many women and children were targeted and killed in the attack.

Also confirming the killings, the chairman of Miyetti Allah in the North East, Mafindi Danburam said about 65 people were killed, adding that women and children dominate numbers of the victims.

Mafindi however said they had so far buried 45 victims.

Meanwhile, a government delegation led by the state Deputy Governor Martins Babale has visited the scene of the attack for an on the spot assessment.