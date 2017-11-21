- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Lagos State Primary Schools chapter, has appealed to Gov. Akinwumi Ambode to pay outstanding gratuities of its members who retired 13 years ago.

Mr Samuel Adekoya, Chairman of the union, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the pensioners retired before the commencement of the new contributory pension in 2004.

Adekoya said that many of the affected members were dying, while others were sick with diabetes and hypertension.

He said that majority of his members could not afford to buy the drugs recommended for the treatment of their ailments because of lack of fund.

“We are begging the governor to pay the gratuities because the affected members are dying and the situation of the economy is too hard.

“Some have diabetes, some are hypertensive and their drugs are very costly; so, when they get their pension, they will be able to buy them,” he said.

The chairman said that payment of the gratuities would bring succor, happiness and also prolong the lives of the affected members.

“We are begging the governor to complete payment of the gratuities to our members who have disengaged from active service.

“Some of our members, who have retired between 2004 and 2005 up to 2010, have not received their gratuities.

“From 2004 upward, a new scheme was put in place; but those who retired before the new scheme had not been paid their gratuities.

“We are also begging the governor to pay the 142 per cent pension balance to all our members,” Adekoya said.

He said though the state government had paid part of the money till November 2016, some members have not received any amount to date.

According to him, the state government is doing well by paying our monthly pension as and when due.

Adekoya, however, commended the governor for the giant strides recorded in the state.

He also urged the state government to harmonise the pension to reflect the present economy situation.