The House of Representatives has mandated its committees on Public Safety, National Security, Police and Defence to investigate the attacks in two villages in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The House also called on the Federal Government to address the security challenges in the council and other parts of Zamfara State.

Recall that the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Zamfara Police command, DSP Muhammad Shehu, on Sunday, confirmed fresh attacks by arm bandits on some communities in Shinkafi and Maradun local government areas.

The Green Chamber also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide relief materials to victims of the attacks.

The resolution of the House was subsequent to the adoption of a motion raised under matters of urgent public importance by a member, Abubakar Moriki, calling on the Federal Government to take action on security challenges in Zamfara State.

Leading the debate on the motion, Moriki, who is representing Shinkafi/Zurumi Federal Constituency, decried the inability of security agencies to stem attacks.

“The security agencies in the resident in the state, could not handle such cases of attacks when they arise, resulting in the continued fear and feeling of general insecurity among citizens in Shinkafi LGA and the state in general”, he said.

Speaking in support of the motion, a member, Toby Okechukwu, urged that the House analyse how well the security agencies have responded to earlier attacks, adding that it had become pertinent for these agencies to bring an end to re-occurring attacks in Zamfara and states such as Adamawa.

In her contribution, Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje, said the armed forces have been stretched thin, resulting in military personnel having to struggle with preventing or responding to attacks adequately.

Backing Ukeje’s position, another member, Mohammed Monguno, stressed that the 2018 budget presents an opportunity for the National Assembly to increase the allocation for defence, especially as it will enable the armed forces recruit more personnel.

According to him, it has become glaring that the budgetary allocation to armed forces has to be increased to allow for fresh recruitment, the provision of equipment and training for personnel who will be involved in protecting the citizenry.

When put up for a voice, by Deputy Speaker Yussuff Lasun, who presided over plenary, yesterday, the motion was unanimously adopted by members.