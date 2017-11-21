- Advertisement -

Seventy-eight senior officers of the Nigerian Navy, among whom, 18 Commodores, 40 Captains and 20 Commanders have been elevated to the next higher rank in the force, authorities of the Navy has revealed.

Making the revelation, the Naval Spokesman, Navy Captain Suleiman Dahun, said the elevation was approved by the Navy Board in analyst said is a sweeping promotion of officers of all ranks in the force.

Dahun in statement said that 18 Commodore (One Star Generals) were promoted Rear Admirals (two star generals) in the force, while 40 Navy Captain, (Colonel equivalent) were promoted Commodores (Brigadier General equivalent) and 20 Commanders (Lieutenant Colonels equivalent) were pushed up to the rank of Navy Captains.

The statement listed the newly promoted officers to the rank of Rear Admirals to include Commodore Michael Ebe, Director of Administration, Nigerian Defence Academy-Kaduna, Commodore David Adeniran, Commodore Naval Drafting, Commodore Uchenna Onyia, Chief Staff Officer, Logistics Command, Oghara, Delta State, Commodore Ahamefule Eluwa, a Moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru-Jos and Commodore Dolapo Kolawole, Commander NNS LUGARD, Lokoja-Kogi State.

- Advertisement -

Other new Rear Admirals are Commodore Shuwa Mohammed, Deputy Director Monitoring and Evaluation at Defence Headquarters, Commodore Maurice Eno, Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Abraham Adaji, Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Jatau Luka, Director of Logistics, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi-Lagos, Commodore Ibikunle Olaiya, Director of Naval Intelligence, Commodore Kamarudeen Lawal, Director of Logistics, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji-Kaduna and Commodore Saidu Garba, Commander NNS JUBILEE, Ikot Abasi.

Also to wear the new rank of Rear Admiral are Commodore Jasson Gbassa, Director of Manning, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Sanusi Ibrahim, Deputy Director (Navy) Liaison Senate, Commodore Samaila Lassa, Nigeria’s Defence Attachee to South Africa, Commodore Muhammad Nagenu, Director of Air Operations, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Mbom Ekanem-Nesiama, Commander, Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo-Lagos and Commodore Aminu Almu, Director of Naval Education, Naval Headquarters.