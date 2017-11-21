- Advertisement -

Drama is currently playing out at the home of a former Director-General of the Department of State Services, Ekpenyong Ita, as men of the DSS are preventing operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from arresting him.

Newsmen who is also at the scene, report that EFCC operatives arrived at the scene around 11am with an arrest warrant.

The EFCC officials and armed policemen numbering over 50 attempted to enter the premises located at 46 Mamman Nasir Street, Asokoro, but the heavily armed DSS officials, some of which are wearing masks, refused to allow the EFCC men inside.

The DSS officials simply said they were acting on “orders from above”.

Ita has been under investigation for his alleged role in the disbursement of funds meant for arms.

While a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (Retd.) and other service chiefs have been arraigned, the DSS has refused to release its own officials for probe.

The DSS and the EFCC have been at loggerheads for over a year which culminated in the DSS sending a report to the Senate not to confirm the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.