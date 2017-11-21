- Advertisement -

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has said that his administration would soon find a lasting solution to the crisis between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

The governor gave the assurance in Obi Local Government Area of the state during a grand reception organise in honour of newly elected officials of Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Nasarawa State chapter.

Governor Al-makura charged the new leadership of the Tiv community, in the state, to brainstorm on how the crisis could be effectively resolved, noting that the conflict has been escalating in more violent proportions and increasing in geographical spread which had resulted in wanton destruction of lives and properties.

Governor Al-makura, who was represented by the commissioner for commerce and industry, Hon. Tanko Zuberu, said the conflict continues to create distrust among the ethno religious groups in the area, while also threatening internal security and socio-economic development of the state.

The governor, who endorsed the Hon. Boniface Ifer leadership of TIDA, said he was highly elated with the peaceful electoral process that saw the emergence of new TIDA leaders and promised to continue to identify with the Tiv community under the leadership of Engr. Moses Utonde as patron of the association.

Speaking in his opening speech, President of TIDA, Hon. Ifer, appealed to governor Umaru Tanko Almakura to create a chiefdom to the Tiv people in Nasarawa state “I want to draw your attention to the creation of the Tiv chiefdom , the issue has been lying fallow for a very long time, I humbly appeal to you to use your office and address this issue hence the Tiv people are in dare need of their chiefdom” he said

The special adviser to the governor on public works, Engr Moses Utonde who doubles as TIDA patron appealed to the Tiv community in the state to be favorably disposed to the government and senatorial ambition of the state governor Umaru Tanko Almakura in 2019.

He said that the governor’s six and half years in office has impacted positively on the Tiv people in the state, he thank the governor for constructing standard road networks that linked virtually all the communities in the area and his efforts to ensure peace and orderliness among the Tiv community in the state.