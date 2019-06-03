<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission has airlifted 350 pilgrims for the first batch of the 2019 Easter Pilgrimage to Israel.

NCPC’s Executive Secretary, Rev. Tor Uja, disclosed this at the official flag-off of the 2019 Easter Pilgrimage at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement by the commission’s Acting Head of Media, Mary Gana, Uja urged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors through their conduct and behaviour by embracing decorum during their stay in Israel.

The executive secretary, who addressed the first batch of pilgrims from Benue State appealed to them to exhibit to the world their moral values and be patriotic citizens.

“When you go on pilgrimage, there are people who are assigned to attend to you. Some of them are medical doctors, some of them are nurses and staff of the commission are there to attend to you in case you need anything and they will guide you appropriately.

“In international operation, it is wiser to call somebody you know than to talk to a stranger because you can be misled and setup.

“Pilgrimage must begin and end at home. We want to have a Christian Pilgrimage camp where we spend two or three days together before you embark on your spiritual trip. This is crucial because it will mark the beginning of pilgrimage.

“We are hoping that the project will commence sometime next year,” he said.

He urged them to believe in Nigeria and make it a nation of everyone’s dream irrespective of the challenges facing the country.

Uja appealed to the pilgrims from Benue state to disregard report of Nigeria being rated as the poverty capital and one of the unsafe country in the world.

“Can we give Nigeria an honour, a platform of strength that will be envied by the whole world,” he added.