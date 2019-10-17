<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Thirty-five pilgrims who were performing the lesser Hajj, also known as Umrah, have been burnt to death in a road accident.

The victims, who were all foreigners on the holy pilgrimage, were burned to death in the grisly traffic accident on Hijrah Road near Madinah on Wednesday evening.

Four people who sustained serious injuries were taken to hospital, a leading English language daily newspaper in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Gazette, has reported.

The Gazette states that the emir of Madinah, Prince Faisal Bin Salman, has instructed to provide the necessary medical care and facilities for the injured.

“The emir offered his deep condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased and wished speedy recovery for the injured who have been admitted to the nearby Al-Hamna Health Complex and Madinah hospital,” the medium stated.

According to the report, 34 people died on the spot, while another died of his injuries in the hospital.

“The horrific accident occurred on Markaz Al-Akhal, 170 km from Madinah, when the bus, which was carrying 39 pilgrims from Riyadh, collided with a wheel loader while it was on its way from Madinah to Makkah.

“All the victims are of Asian and Arab nationalities,” the paper added.

Madinah Police spokesman said the concerned agencies have launched a probe into the accident; noting that security agencies and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority officials reached the scene immediately after receiving news of the accident.