Thirty-five illegal revenue collectors terrorizing Onitsha particularly Upper Iweka and Niger Bridge Head Onitsha and its environs have been arrested by the Anambra State anti tout outfit, Focused Initiative Against Touting, FIAT, set up by Anambra State Government Ministry of Transport.

The State Commissioner for Transport Dr Christian Madubuko, who disclosed this said that out of the 35, three have been convicted and sent to prison, while others are on bail.

Dr. Madubuko disclosed this while parading another twenty arrested by operatives of FIAT yesterday at different locations in Onitsha.

Addressing newsmen yesterday at the Onitsha Terminal Park, Dr. Madubuko, said those granted bail with their case pending in the court will face the wrath of the law without pardon.

Dr Madubuko said “the state is aware of the big wigs behind illegal touting in the State and Onitsha in particular and we warned them to desist from their illegal activities or face the consequences of their action.”





“We are aware that some henchmen are behind these touts, but let them continue to hide one thing is certain, you cannot run away from your shadow, the state government us like their shadow, they cannot run away, let them hide under their pillowcases, we will get them there.

“Am warning everybody who has a hand in terrorizing the people of Anambra State that the law enforcement agents are watching them, the state is watching them and God is watching them, we will follow them and will get at them.

“We are assuring customers from outside the state who are being harassed to continue coming to the state to do their businesses that the coast is clear, we will leave no stone unturned in sanitizing Anambra State, particularly Onitsha of touts who terrorizing you.

“Feel free to come to the state to do your business, we are working with security agents to rid the state of these miscreants, who are terrorizing you, we must encourage those who are coming to the state to invest.”

“We must continue this exercise, touts must leave the state people must be free to do their business, we cannot be discouraged by anybody, so Nigerians coming to do business in Anambra State, particularly Onitsha should feel free to come.