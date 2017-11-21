- Advertisement -

Contrary to its earlier plan to commence debate on the general principles of the 2018 budget, the Senate has announced the deferment of the exercise till next week.

- Advertisement -

Senate President Bukola Saraki, who made the announcement at the commencement of Tuesday’s legislative business, told his colleagues that the deferment was done so as to enable the Red Chamber pass the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), this week.

He said another reason for the deferment of the 2018 budget was to allow the National Assembly’s bureaucracy distribute copies of the budget proposal to lawmakers.