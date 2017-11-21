- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to assent to two bills forwarded to him by the national assembly.

The two bills are the University of Wukari establishment bill, 2017 and Chartered Institute of Treasury Management establishment bill 2017.

The president’s decision to withhold assent to the bills was contained in two separate letters which Senate President Bukola Saraki read on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

Buhari explained that he chose not to sign the bills because of “certain words and phrases” used in the bills.