The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has obtained a remand warrant to further detain Anyim Pius Anyim, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, under the Jonathan government.

He was arrested by the anti-graft agency last Thursday.

Anyim is being investigated for allegedly collecting N520m from a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), on the eve of the 2015 presidential election.

The ex- SGF was also accused of false assets declaration and using proxies and companies in which he had interest to corner contracts worth billions from the ecological funds.

The companies include: Foundation Years Limited, Precious Integrated, Precious Petroleum, Mak & Mak, Chap Construction, Eldyke Engineering, Pryke Limited, Chipa Nigeria Limited, Prima A11 Limited, Pima International, Chanto Engineering, Ishiagu Microfinance Bank, Mulak Ventures, Vitro Engineering and Tip Top Nigeria.

An EFCC source told Punch, “We have obtained a remand warrant to hold the former SGF for about 30 days. This will help us to conduct investigations properly and verify his claims.”

“Anyim was SGF from May 2011 to May 29, 2015. During this period, specifically May 2012 to May 2015, the SGF Ecological Fund Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria received an inflow of N58,146,983,677.85.

“From this fund, three of the companies linked to Anyim, Foundation Years, Obis Associate and Eldyke Engineering, received contracts worth over N13bn. Foundation Years alone received a net payment of N10,308,017,838.85 between 2014 and 2015.

“Curiously, on receiving the fund, Foundation Years and another Anyim company, Br-Kthru made several transfers to 37 entities. Some of the organisations and individuals have no nexus at all with ecological issues. Investigators are probing the reasons behind the wild disbursement.”