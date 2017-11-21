- Advertisement -

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Monday launched the training for 600 unemployed youths in the 19 northern states of the country including Kebbi, under the Sustainable Agricultural Development training Scheme (SADTS).

The Director-General of NDE, Dr Nasiru Ladan, said the trainees were selected from the 19 states and the FCT to undergo a two-week adaptive field training in crops and livestock production.

Alhaji Mohammed Zogirima, the state Coordinator of the agency, who represented Ladan, said the scheme was committed to mentoring farmers helping them to establish linkages with development agencies and financial institutions.

Ladan said the scheme was also geared toward identifying off-takers within the locality, to reduce the risk of produce glut in the market.

“Today, we are witnessing the launch of the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) in 19 states and FCT.

“These benefitting states were carefully selected to test this scheme across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“In each of these states, 30selected trainees are to be empowered with agricultural skills in which they have comparatives advantage.”

He said that the Federal Government’s policy had opened opportunities for youths to embrace agriculture as a business, earn income as well as create mass employment.

“It is worthy to note that the administration wants agriculture to be seen as a profitable business which remains critical to long-term economic growth and security.’’

The director-general said that the scheme would therefore, reduce commodity importation, conserve external reserve, and provide dependable agricultural income for the country and farmers.

He, however, advised staff of the agency to shun any sharp practices capable of destroying the process, adding that the management had zero tolerance for graft.