Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has signed into law, the bill prohibiting secret cults, terrorism and prescribing death sentence on any one caught in the act.

While appending his signature to the bill at the Government House in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday, Fayose said the signing was a confirmation of the unwavering commitment of the state government to combating terrorism in the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor frowned at the resurgence of the scourge in the state, especially among students in tertiary institutions.

“From now, any person who is a member of a secret cult, whether or not the person is in possession or in control of any offensive weapon but commits the offence, is liable to conviction to death.

“Any person who gives financial or material support or assistance to a secret cult or in any manner sponsor the activities of a secret cult, commits an offence under this law and is liable or conviction to imprisonment for life” he said.

The governor further explained that anybody who intentionally encouraged the organising of secret cult meeting or activities in places such as houses, night clubs, hotels and other residential areas would be committed to life imprisonment.

He added that buildings where any cult related activities is held would be forfeited to the government, while the owner of such structure would be sentenced to five years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The Ekiti State helmsman, who re-emphasized his administration’s zero tolerance for cultism and terrorism, said lives and property of the people would continue to be protected.

Recall that three students of the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, were killed within 10 days in attacks suspected to be related to rivalry among cult groups.