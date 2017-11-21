- Advertisement -

Scores of casual workers at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State, on Monday staged a protest against the inability of the management of the centre to pay their salaries for the past one year.

The protesters, consisting of the security men and internal and external cleaners, insisted that there would be no work at the hospital until the authorities responded to their demands.

During the protest, all essential and administrative services at the hospital were grounded, as the group locked the main gate of the centre.

One of the protesters, Mr. Ashiru Mustapha, said, “We are suffering; we have families to cater to, yet the management did not do anything about our matter. For many months now we have not collected salaries. How do they want us to survive?”

It was learnt that the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Olateru-Olagbegi, later sent some chiefs to the centre.

The chiefs were said to have prevailed on the angry workers to open the gate of the centre.

The Acting Medical Director of the Centre, Dr Iliasu Ahmed, said the matter was before the Federal Government, adding that efforts were on to resolve it once and for all.