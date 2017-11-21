- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Benue Sector Command, has called for partnership with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the state.

The FRSC sector commander, Mr David Mendie, made the appeal on Monday during a courtesy call on the Makurdi office of the agency.

Mendie said the commission had cordial relationship with NAN in other states and appealed for same in the state.

He commended NAN for always “being the first with the stories” and said the agency was the major back bone of the commission ” as far as publicity is concerned”.

Replying, the NAN State correspondent, Mr Philip Dzeremo, assured the Commander of unbiased reportage and promised that agency would cover all the activities of the commission even at short notice.