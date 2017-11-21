- Advertisement -

Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ata, has said it will be a disservice for him to presides over a rubber stamp legislature, considering his background as a schooled lawmaker.

“My track record in the legislative business attest to the fact that I’m not a ‘yes’ legislator and cannot afford to lead a 40-man ‘yes’ assembly for the sake of good governance,” he said.

Briefing reporters in his office last Sunday, Alhaji Ata noted that “so far the 40-member House of Assembly has not lost its independence as to serve as a rubber stamp of the executive since I emerged as Speaker.”

He added: “Before now the House had not exerted her independence as enshrined under the principles of participatory democracy, but from the time when I became the Speaker of the House of Assembly, we have clearly optimised our independence.”

Ata disclosed that the House will scrutinise every lines of 2018 budget to be presented to them by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, adding that “the era of accelerated passage of appropriation bill was over for good.”