Fresh crisis is brewing between the Federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, over alleged non-remittance of Union Check-Off Dues and Cooperative deductions totalling over N5billion.

This indication emerged after the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held last week in Abuja.

The NEC of the academic union had set up committee to advise it on the request by university administrators for Tax Identification Number (TIN) from Union branches and Non-remittance of check-off dues and cooperative deductions.

Speaking with newsmen on the issue, the Chairman, ASUU University of Ibadan, Dr Deji Omole said over N300 million of check-off dues and Cooperative monies of University of Ibadan academic staff are currently trapped making it difficult for those in need to access welfare support.

He said unions should not be asked to pay tax by Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, as they are not registered as a business entity warning that the union may be poised for another showdown with the federal government if the issue is not addressed quickly.

Omole further disclosed that the NEC of ASUU has resolved to write Ministers of Labour, Employment and Education to the effect that “the requirement of TIN for Union dues and deductions is an anti-labour policy which portends danger for industrial harmony”

“The union should re-invigorate its efforts in insisting that the peculiarities of Universities be incorporated into the new version of GIFMIS. Check off dues and Cooperative contributions are a product of already taxed incomes, hence there is no need whatsoever for TIN”, he said.