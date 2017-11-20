- Advertisement -

No fewer than 51 teachers failed the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) conducted by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in Lagos State.

Mr Gbolahan Enilolobo, the state coordinator of the council, revealed on Monday in Lagos that 412 teachers sat for the maiden edition of the examination.

Enilolobo said the failure of the teachers was mainly because they were not conversant with the use of the computer.

According to him, many of them are not digital compliant.

The TRCN had on October 14 conducted the examination for the teachers, through Computer Based Test (CBT).

The examination was to qualify the successful teachers to register as professionals and be licensed with the council.

According to Enilolobo, the unsuccessful teachers will have to re-register for the examination, and after three consecutive failures, they will be disqualified.

“The failure of the teachers is due to their inability to use the computer; especially as it the first time they are using CBT for the examination.

“About three of the teachers exited without even completing the examination, indicating their being unfamiliar with the system at all.

“Those that failed will have to re-sit the examination.

“But if failure occurs consecutively for three times, it means automatic disqualification, and such teacher cannot be licensed,’’ he said.

Giving statistics of the teachers in attendance, Enilolobo said one Ph.D holder, 30 Masters degree holders, 282 First degree and 99 holders of National Certificate of Education sat for the examination.

He said that nine teachers out of 30 the master’s degree holders that sat for the examination failed.

According to him, 257 out of the 282 first degree holder passed, while 82 passed out of the 99 NCE holders.

“The only PhD teacher also passed the examination.’’

The coordinator said the teachers were the first set to write the examination and they were a bit disadvantaged because there were no past questions to enable them familiarise with the national benchmark of the examination.

“Teachers should align themselves with computer so as to reduce the number of failures, and materials can be gotten from bookshops,” Enilolobo advised.