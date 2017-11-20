- Advertisement -

The Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, on Monday, announced the expulsion from the institution of a former Students Union President (SUG), Mr Samson Okoduwa, and two others for misconduct.

The expulsion is contained in a statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Mustapha Oshiobugie, and made available to journalists in Benin.

Acting Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Sanusi Jimah, according to the statement, also announced the expulsion of a former General Secretary and Speaker of the SUG, Obukowho Favour Oghenerume and Unuareleokpa Patrick respectively.

The trio had last month at a media briefing in Benin accused the rector of corruption, deployment of vigilance men on campus and attempt to anoint a candidate as the SUG president of the school with his refusal to organise a SUG election weeks after their tenure had expired.

However, in the statement released by the federal polytechnic on Monday, the acting Rector said the trio still went about impersonating themselves as Union officials even with the knowledge that the institution’s authority had banned union activities in the polytechnic.

Jimah also stated that the trio still led hoodlums to disrupt the first paper of the second-semester examinations and refused to hand over union property in their possession.

The Acting Rector said the expelled students engaged themselves in series of activities that brought disrepute to the institution.