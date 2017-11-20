- Advertisement -

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with Nigerians over the death of former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme.

The former PDP presidential aspirant and chairman Board of Trustees, (BoT) died at the weekend in a hospital in the United Kingdom.

The ruling party in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, described the late Dr Ekwueme as a respected statesman who played a stabilizing role in the politics of Nigeria.

The party ‘’pray the Almighty God grant his deserving soul eternal rest and the family the strength to bear the loss.’’

The statement read in part: ‘’The All Progressives Congress (APC) deeply mourns the death of respected elder statesman, political intelligentsia and Nigeria’s former vice president, Dr Alex Ekwueme at 85.

‘’Truly, the nation has lost a fine gentleman and a true patriot who demonstrated that politics and integrity are not incompatible.

‘’The APC will remember the late Ekwueme as a stabilizing voice in Nigerian politics over the years. Many will attest that the late Ekwueme’s political ideas and interventions greatly and positively shaped the country’s political fabric. The Party recalls that at the 1994-95 constitutional conference, the late Ekwueme suggested a six-zone geo-political structure to create a more equitable system.

That structure is now in operation in the country today. ‘’The late Ekwueme was also undoubtedly one of the strong pillars of democracy in the country. Through the G-34 group, he was a key actor that doggedly fought for the country’s return to a democracy during the military dictatorship of Gen Sani Abacha and ultimately birthed the present fourth republic.

‘’As a Party, while the death of the late Ekwueme is a sad and painful loss, we should take solace in the fact that he lived a long, accomplished and impactful life. The task before us is to, therefore, keep his legacies aglow.

‘’The Party offers its heartfelt condolences to the late Ekwueme’s family, the President of the country, the people and government of Anambra State over the sad loss. We pray the Almighty God grant his deserving soul eternal rest and the family the strength to bear the loss.’’