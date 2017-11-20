- Advertisement -

A pharmacist at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Dr. Gbola Olayiwola, has warned pregnant women against patronising traditionalists and quack doctors.

Olayiwola, Head of Department of Clinical Pharmacy at OAU said that such would help to minimise infant and maternal mortality rate in the country.

He said that Nigeria ranked as one of the top leading countries suffering from an increased infant and maternal death.

Olayiwola said that traditionalists and quack doctors had contributed to maternal and child mortality across the nation through their illegal services.

- Advertisement -

He attributed the patronage of quack doctors by pregnant women to poverty and ignorance.

The don appealed to those concerned to desist from such an act and save their lives and those of their unborn children.

“Traditionalists and quack doctors cannot help the situations, because they are not competent enough to handle case of pregnant women, especially, when there are complications”, he said.

The pharmacist advised pregnant women to always go for their ante and post- natal checkups regularly in recognized hospitals instead of consulting traditional herbalists and quack doctors.