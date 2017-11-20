- Advertisement -

The Kwara State Government says all is set to receive the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the state on a one-day working visit, on Tuesday.

Secretary to the State Government SSG, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, who disclosed this, in Ilorin, on Monday, said Vice President Osinbajo would commission the International Vocational, Training and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC), Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state during the visit.

He stated that the vice president would also perform the flag off and commissioning of three others projects in Ilorin, before returning back to Abuja.

Gold said Osinbajo would officially launch the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) Market Moni, designed to serve as a one-stop shop for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the State.

No fewer than 200 MSMEs in Kwara are expected to benefit from the programme, which is in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BoI).

He added that the vice president would also inspect a Cashew Processing firm and commission a Syringe Manufacturing factory, both in Ilorin.