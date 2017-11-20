- Advertisement -

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the demise of former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, as a huge loss to the nation.

Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Chief Ekwueme to the sociopolitical development of Nigeria [raised him as an outstanding citizen of Nigeria.

According to him, the former Vice President was a silent but great achiever in all facets of life.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu said, “the news of the passing of Chief Alex Ekwueme is devastating.

“The former Vice President died at a time the country needed his wise counsel on national issues.

He was a man of exceptional qualities. He championed the cause of a fair society in all his endeavours.

Chief Ekwueme was a shining light beyond the political circle, and he will be remembered for promoting peaceful co-existence and unity in Nigeria. We have lost a pan African”.

The former governor urged the deceased’s family to be comforted by the good legacies their patriarch left as Ekwueme’s name will remain unforgettable in Nigeria’s democracy and history.

Kalu, who commiserated with the government and people of Anambra State, called on the Ekwueme family to sustain the ideals of the deceased.

The former governor prayed God to grant Ekwueme eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear the painful loss.