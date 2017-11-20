- Advertisement -

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lawan Ado, on Monday said the command arrested 54 suspects for electoral offenses during the Kwara State Local Government elections.

He explained that security operates arrested two suspects: a collation officer, Adeyemi Abolanle (female) and Olaide Samuel (m) at Unit 01, St William Primary School, Okaka wad 2, Taiwo Road in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, for burning ballot papers.

He also said 52 suspects including a presiding officer, Isiaka Olayinka, were arrested by security operatives attached to the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission headquarters along Fate Road Ilorin.

He alleged that many of the suspects conducted themselves in various forms of disorderly manner within KWASIEC vicinity during collation of final election results on Sunday night.

He added that other were arrested around Adeta area of Ilorin, Laolu Unit, Alapa and Morakinde’s compound in Oyun Local Govenrment for suspected electoral offenses.

He explained that the offenses include snatching and destruction of election materials during the election.

He denied allegation of bias by security agencies in favour of the All Progressives Congress and against opposition parties in the state.

He stated that the police could not ignore people, who according to him, in the guise of protest were conducting themselves in disorderly manner.

He advised aggrieved candidates and party members and supporters to seek redress in court rather than engage in unlawful conduct.

But Olayinka who displayed his KWASIEC identification card as a pesiding officer said he did not commit any offense to warrant his arrest.

- Advertisement -

He explained that there was a problem between APC and PDP members, adding that they were ready to allegedly hijack the ballot box from him.

“So I decided to escape with it. And the police arrested me.”

Meanwhile, different reactions had trailed KWASIEC LG election result declaration.

While the CP, the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad and many other APC leaders and the state chapter of the Congress of Nigeria’s Political Parties led by Alhaji Adebayo Lawal said the election was transparent, free, fair and credible; the PDP state Chairman, Chief Iyiola Oyedepo; the Chairman of the Action Democratic Party, Mr. Adesina Adeshifa and the ADP LG chairmanship candidate in Edu Local Government, Mr. Abubakar Mohammed said the results were manipulated. The opposition leaders also accused security agencies of bias against them in favour of APC.

Oyedepo said it was surprising that the state PDP Assistant Public Relations Officer, Femi Yusuf, who he said was driving him was arrested.

He also said many of his party members were arrested near KWASIEC for committing no offence but were only exercising their democratic right of peaceful protest when they felt the announcement of the final result was being delayed for no justifiable reason.

Mohammed said he won the LG chairmanship in Edu LGA, adding that KWASIEC’s declaration of the candidate of the APC as the winner was an electoral fraud.

Adeshifa said ADP will contest the result in court.

But the KWASIEC Chairman, Dr. Uthman Ajidagba, said KWASIEC was neutral and transparent in its conduct of the election.

He denied any electoral malfeasance by the commission.