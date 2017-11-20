- Advertisement -

Gombe State Government says it is targeting 70,000 children between nine to 59 months for vaccination against measles in the state’s inoculation exercise scheduled for Nov. 30.

Haruna Ali-Dadinkowa, acting Director, Disease Control and Immunisation, Primary Healthcare Development Agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Gombe that the agency was set for the exercise.

He, however, said that the vaccination had been divided into two phases for efficacy.

He explained that the first phase would cover six local governments from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, while the second phase would hold in five local governments from Dec. 7 to Dec. 12.

- Advertisement -

According to him, the exercise will be conducted in 803 vaccine centres with about seven personnel working in each centre across the state.

He advised parents to bring their children to the centres and be immunised.

He described measles as one of the leading causes of death, especially in children, hence the need for them to be immunised against it.

The acting director further said that the agency had sensitised traditional rulers, religious leaders, local government council chairmen and their councillors for the success of the exercise.