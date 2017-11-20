- Advertisement -

The Yola South Local Government Council has provided land for the FADAMA III Second Additional Financing (AFII) Programme to build a livelihood restoration centre.

Mr Dahiru Hammanyaji, the Training and Technical Assistance Officer of the FADAMA programme, disclosed this on Monday during an inspection visit of FADAMA internal mission teams, led by Dr. Ben Herbert, to the site in Chakantare.

Hammanyaji said that the centre was established to boost livestock production through improved marketing operations, while enhancing the quality of local livestock breeds through crossbreeding technology.

“Part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which FADAMA signed with the local government council, was to have a space where crossbreeding practices could be demonstrated and where we can produce livestock via artificial insemination.

“We have open space for marketing activities and a reserved space where other activities can be conducted as well.

“The crossbreeding technology from FADAMA is expected to trickle down to the people; this would soon have a visible impact on our livestock breeds and their milk.

“We do not want to go into agriculture that will consume space with no output,’’ he added.

Hammanyaji, however, said that the Yola South Local Government Council and the FADAMA benefiting communities were facing challenges such as inadequate private sector stakeholders to spearhead the monitoring and sustainability of the project.

“We will strengthen the private sector input to achieve the aims and objectives of the centre,’’ he said.

He said that the local council had also resolved to provide space for the construction of the rice mill, which was currently operated by youths and women at the centre.

Mr Ahmad Suleiman, the Councillor representing Mbamoi ward in the local government council, commended the World Bank and FADAMA for their assistance to the community and Adamawa as a whole.

“Our people have suffered a lot; they have been hosting the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) and assisting them since they came to our local government area.

“The World Bank, through FADAMA, came in with the Food Security and Livelihood Emergency Support Project to help our people to restore their livelihoods.

“Our council has shown appreciation for the FADAMA programme; it has provided the land for the creation of a restoration centre so as to enable our people to benefit more from the project,’’ he said.

A beneficiary in the livestock sector, Mrs. Hawal Ahmadu, who spoke on behalf of other female beneficiaries, commended the FADAMA programme for providing them with food and livestock “at a time when all hopes were lost.

“I am so happy that the FADAMA teams visited my house to see how I am coping with the rams and sheep I received under the project.

“They also advised me on how to sustain the livestock business for my maximum benefit,” she said.