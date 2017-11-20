- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin-Can Island Command, on Monday said it had handed over a 40-foot container containing confiscated and falsely declared pharmaceutical goods to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Yusuf Bashar, listed the items to include: Spectradol (Tramadol) capsules, Spectra-Doxycycline capsules and Jinart tablets that were falsely declared as vehicles.

Bashar in a statement said that the area handed over the container to the NDLEA, Tin-Can Island Port commander, Mr Nse Jack.

Bashar listed other seized drugs to include; Clarinthromycin tablets and Jincold-Extra Strength capsules.

The controller said the service would continue to build on the existing inter-agency cooperation with all concerned regulatory agencies, in its efforts at ensuring that illicit goods were intercepted at ports.

Bashar lamented the increasing negative effects that fake drugs were having on the teeming Nigerian youths.

He also decried the level at which Nigerian youths consumed these drugs illegally, making them to exhibit despicable acts.

The controller, who linked the frequency of drugs seizures in recent times to the forthcoming election year, said that consumption of such drugs by the youths usually gave them false illusion to perpetuate deplorable acts.

He said the command recently seized arms, cars, drugs and other goods.

Bashar said that an importer, who falsely declared some pharmaceutical products as imported vehicles and another container as containing computer accessories, could never be described as a patriotic citizen.

- Advertisement -

“It is not just about money but the health and well-being of the people.

“Every Nigerian should show care about the lives of Nigerians and it is not about revenue nor trade facilitation but about the good of Nigeria and Nigerians, so this must stop.’’ the controller said.

Bashar gave the name of the importer as Jin Spectra Pharmaceutical Ltd., based in Kano.

He also said the name of the clearing agency was Febeaco Nigeria Ltd., with office along Apapa/Oshodi Expressway, Apapa, Lagos.

The controller expressed confidence in the officials of the NDLEA to complete its investigation and prosecute offenders.

He, however, said that the NCS would not allow unpatriotic and inconsiderate importers and agents to use the Tin-Can Island Port as a dumping ground to perpetrate their illegal operations.

Bashar recalled that some weeks ago, two containers of falsely- declared pharmaceutical products were also handed over to National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to him, there are over 100 million youths in Nigeria. If they are allowed unregulated access to these drugs that will portend great danger for the nation.

Mr Nse Jack who received the consignments on behalf of the Chairman of NDLEA commended the controller for his consistent commitment to the concept of inter-agency collaboration and synergy over time.

He said that the NDLEA would conduct further due diligence test to unravel details of the importer for eventual prosecution of suspects.