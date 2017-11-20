- Advertisement -

A don, Prof. Martins Anetekhai, on Friday in Lagos called for the introduction of entrepreneurial studies in schools to stimulate the interest of youths in business skills.

Anetekhai made the call at a free personal empowerment training for youths organised by an NGO, Hope Builders Skills Development and Acquisition Foundation.

“We must catch them young, stimulate their interest, give them knowledge, incubate them and allow them to fly.

“We must also interact with them and let them know the future is theirs,” the don said.

Anetekhai, Director, Entrepreneurial Studies, Lagos State University (LASU), said that youth empowerment was the solution to the nation’s economic recovery.

“In LASU now, no matter your course of study, you must also take up entrepreneurial course as this is preparing the student for the big future,” Anetekhai said.

He commended the NGO for stimulating young people’s interest in learning a trade and urged the beneficiaries to make the best of the opportunity.

The NGO Coordinator, Mrs Folayemisi Adu, said she organized the programme to save youths from wasting their lives looking for jobs after leaving school.

“In order to reduce prostitution, cultism, drug abuse among the jobless youths, I decided to train some of these youths who are idle to become empowered so that they don’t misbehave.

“We give vocational training to mostly women because many parents still do not want to educate their female children.

“HBF places the youths at training centres and we pay the trainers for their services,” she said.

She called on individuals and organisations to join hands in empowering young people who are the leaders of tomorrow.