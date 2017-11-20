- Advertisement -

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, has congratulated former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GCFR), as he turns 60 years on Monday November 20, 2017.

Okowa in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, described Jonathan, the 14th President of Nigeria, as a hero of democracy whose administration deepened democracy in Nigeria.

The Governor lauded the exemplary contributions of Dr Jonathan to the institutionalization of democracy and improvement of elections in Nigeria through his personal sacrifice and leadership by example.

Governor Okowa noted that Jonathan’s place in global history was assured with his famous quote that “his ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian” which he aptly demonstrated when he made that all important call conceding defeat in the 2015 general elections.

“The Goodluck Jonathan administration will also be remembered in history as the government that epitomized the rule of law and freedom of expression as there were no records of human rights abuses when he led the country”.

“It is with profound joy that I write on behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, to express very warm felicitations to you on your 60th birthday”.

“It is gratifying to note that our Administration can continue to count on the solidarity and support of accomplished, highly respected, statesmen and committed patriots like you as we vigorously pursue our SMART Agenda for Deltans.

“As you deservedly mark this landmark anniversary, it is my prayer that Almighty God will continue to grant you good health, even as He guides, guards and prospers you in the many more years of fulfilling service ahead of you,” the Governor wrote.