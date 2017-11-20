- Advertisement -

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has described former President Goodluck Jonathan, as a patriotic man who saved the lives of Nigerians during the 2015 elections.

He said this in his message to the Bayelsa-born former leader who clocks 60 today.

Atiku sent his wishes via his Twitter account on Monday.

“A very happy 60th birthday to Dr. Goodluck Jonathan @GEJonathan, the Face of Democracy in Africa”, he wrote.

“Your words that your ambition isn’t worth the blood of our citizens will stand forever.

“I wish you continued good health and wisdom.”

On Sunday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) described the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, as a patriotic and humble leader.

APC, in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji, said Jonathan demonstrated love for the country during the 2015 Presidential election.

The statement reads: “The All Progressives Congress APC warmly congratulates former president, H.E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on his 60th birthday.

“We join well-wishers in celebrating a statesman whose life and politics have been defined by patriotism and humility.

“The APC recalls the commendable and exemplary conduct of Dr. Jonathan before and after the 2015 presidential election, which demonstrated his patriotism and love for Nigeria.

“The Party urges Dr. Jonathan to remain steadfast to the positive ideals he stands for and continue to support the development of the country. The Party wishes Dr. Jonathan many more happy, healthy and rewarding years of service to the nation”.

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Jonathan on his new age.