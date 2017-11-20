- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Bayelsa command, has threatened to apprehend and prosecute drunk drivers especially, during the yuletide.

Mr Ikechukwu Igwe, the state FRSC Sector Commander, who made the threat in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Yenagoa on Monday, said the command had procured equipment to detect liquor from the breath of motorists.

“We have gotten the machine that we will be used to detect drunk drivers in order to safeguard lives and property of road users.

“When we arrest you, you will be prosecuted according to the law; so, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Speed limit and over-loading violation are some of the major causes of fatal accidents on the highways,” he said.

Igwe however, disclosed that the command recorded only eight road crashes between September and October.

He explained that out of the eight crashes, three were fatal while five were serious.

“The fatal crashes are those that involved loss of lives while the serious crash is when people have injuries.

“Though we thank God, the incidence of crashes has reduced in the state; I must tell you that, so far in the month of November, no accident has been recorded.

“Yes, we attribute the reduction in road traffic crash to the corps’ improved operations and enforcement of speed limiting device,” he said.

Igwe, however, commended the activities marking the Africa Road Safety Day/ World Day of remembrance for Road Traffic Victim, saying it was strategic to sensitize the general public on the need for a safer road.

The Road Safety Day held between November 13 and November 19, was a global awareness on the road safety issues among stakeholders for prevention of traffic-related injuries and deaths.