The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, until December the 5th.

The case was adjourned due to the absence of the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, who is attending the ‘All Judges’ Conference’ being held at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja.

Kanu was absent at the court on Monday for the second time after the alleged invasion of his home in Abia State by the military on September 14.

He has since then been declared missing by his family.

Meanwhile, Kanu’s co-defendants and a serving senator, Eyinnaya Abaribe, who is one of the three persons standing as sureties for the bail granted the IPOB leader, were in court today.