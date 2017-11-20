- Advertisement -

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Monday, congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 60th birthday anniversary.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, lauded the ex-President’s contribution to the progress of democracy and overall development of the country.

He described Jonathan as a leader “whose decision to peacefully exit power following the results of the 2015 presidential election would remain indelible in the annals of the country.”

The Senate President further prayed that Almighty God should grant Dr. Jonathan excellent health to serve mankind for many more years.