The Nigerian communities in South Africa says the passing away of Dr Alex Ekwueme, former Vice President, is a big loss to the nation.

Ekwueme died in a London clinic, aged 85 on Sunday.

Mr Adetola Olubajo, President, Nigeria Union, South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Pretoria on Monday, that Nigerians in that country received the news with shock.

He described Ekwueme as a politician with exceptional policies rarely seen among “ the political gladiators currently dominating our political climate.

“He was upright, cerebral, courageous and loyal to the country while he was serving in various public offices.

“His wealth of experience and contributions to the political landscape in Nigeria will be greatly missed.

“In 1995, he proposed the six geopolitical zones which Nigerians now use for decision making on national issues, Olubajo said.

According to him, as first executive vice president of Nigeria, it is a public knowledge that Ekwueme left office poorer than he was when he entered it.

“This cannot be said of Nigerian politicians anymore,” the President said.

Olubajo said that Nigerians in South Africa commiserated with his family, friends, and associates.

“We love him, but God loves him more. Adieu father of the nation, and elder statesman per excellent and true nationalist,” he said.