Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State has commiserated with Nigerians, the government and people of Anambra State and the family of the former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme over his passage.

Governor Wike, who described the late Ekwueme as an outstanding democrat, compassionate leader, true patriot and exemplary statesman said Dr. Ekwueme would be missed by all lovers of democracy and development.

While extending his deepest condolences to Nigerians, Governor Wike noted that he is pained by the death of the Former Vice President.

He prayed God to grant the family of the Former Vice President the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.