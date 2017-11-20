- Advertisement -

The newly-appointed Kebbi State Chief Judge, Justice Elizabeth Asabe Karatu, has expressed worry over keeping of accused persons in prisons so long without trial by the police.

Justice Karatu, who stated this at the weekend during her familiarisation tour of the prisons in the state, said that there is need to have a strong synergy between the judges and the police not to allow accused persons stay too long in prison, especially those with minor cases.

Besides, the CJ freed 29 inmates and also granted bail to 15 others in Birnin-Kebbi Prison as part of measures to decongest the prisons in the state.

In a related vein, the Delta State Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro, has said that slow dispensation of justice and inefficiency on the part of the NPS are major causes of prison congestion in the country.

Justice Umukoro, who disclosed this at the weekend in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Council, during the continuation of his tour of prisons in the state, also ordered the immediate release of 25 inmates in Ogwashi-Uku Prison.

The Chief Judge, who lamented the obvious unbearable condition of prisons in the state, released two blind inmates, a tuberculosis patient and 23 others from Ogwashi-Uku Prisons.

He charged them to go and sin no more, adding that the inmates found themselves in prison custody due to their desire to get rich quickly.

In another development, the police in Asaba have uncovered local gun manufacturing depot and arrested one of the operators in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Council of the state.