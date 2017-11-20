- Advertisement -

Nigeria has pledged its commitment to curbing terrorist financing and money laundering in Africa through effective regional cooperation.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the pledge at the opening of an ECOWAS anti-money laundering ministerial conference in Abuja.

The conference was put together by the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa, GIABA.

Osinbajo at the GIABA ministerial meeting said Nigeria will continue to have a zero tolerance for money laundering through policies and laws that will reduce illicit transactions and improve the country’s global financial ratings.

GIABA, is a major response by ECOWAS in the fight against money laundering and has the backing of all member states.

Osinbajo advised representatives at the meeting to ensure proper monitoring of funds across West Africa through the setting up of a Financial Action Task Force in individual countries in line with global standards.

The GIABA ministerial meeting is a platform for member countries to share experiences on the challenges they face while implementing anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism laws in line with international standards set by the Egmont group.